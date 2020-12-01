ACTRESS Ruthie Henshall said the bitterly cold temperatures inside the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Welsh castle made this year’s series tougher than usual.

The 53-year-old, who used to live in Manningtree, became the second star booted off the show on Sunday.

This year’s show is being held at Gwrych Castle in Wales instead of the usual Australian jungle due to the pandemic.

Henshall said the new venue provided a unique challenge.

“It’s bitter, I kid you not,” she said.

“And I think that’s a whole other level that’s been put on top of when they were in the jungle. At least they were warm.

“We had cold put on top of starving, disgusting food, vile trials. It really is a whole other level. The shower, oh my goodness. We were lucky if we got a couple of strands of our hair wet.

“If anybody ever looks at that show and thinks it looks easy, please come and talk to me, because it’s not. And everybody will come out and I bet you they will say the same thing.

“Honestly, I loved that experience and I loved it in a very odd way because it is difficult. But the camaraderie and the experience is one that very few people will ever get in their lives. And I’m really, really glad I did it and I met a load of lovely people. It makes me want to do more telly.”

Asked to sum up her experience in three words, Ruthie said: “Bitterly, brutally brilliant.”

She also discussed sharing details of her relationship with Prince Edward during a discussion with camp mate Shane Richie.

Ruthie said: “I might have made a certain joke about something to Shane which I had no idea was being listened to at the time. But it was for a laugh, we were having a good time and I have no regrets.”

Henshall said she had no intention of discussing her royal relationship before she entered the castle but got “carried away”.

She said: “Because you are with people 24/7 and you’re having conversations that you just get carried away with and don’t quite realise how revealing it is.”

The actress said a “little bit” had been revealed and promised to “keep the rest firmly tucked away”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.