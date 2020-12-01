THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring has fallen.

The district had 93 cases in the past seven days - equivalent to 55.9 cases per 100,000 people, which is down 2.1 per cent on the previous week.

That figure is down from as high as 106.4 cases per 100,000 towards the end of October.

There were 5 deaths of people within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring in the week to December 1. That figure is down 54 per cent on the previous week.

The area with the highest numbers of cases in Tendring during the seven days to November 25 was Brightlingsea and Point Clear with 23 cases - up 109 per cent.

Harwich and Dovercourt recorded the second highest with 11 cases.

Weeley and Thorpe was previously one of the highest area in the district with eight cases, but that has now dropped to just four.

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 439 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (November 30).

That was an increase of one compared to Sunday, when there were 438.

It means there have been 21 deaths in the past week, up from 11 the previous week.

The victims were among 4,086 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.