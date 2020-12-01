The new hosts of popular day time ITV 1 show This Morning have been revealed as Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confirmed their exit this week.

The husband and wife duo have presented the weekly Friday morning slot after 14 years but will be replaced by Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in the new year, ITV bosses have confirmed.

Eamonn and Ruth have been part of the This Morning family since 2006 and will continue to host during the summer holidays when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take their annual break.

Eamonn took to Twitter to give his best wishes to the new hosts urging them to “have a ball.”

He wrote: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a ball you two! It’s not goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.

It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two !

It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term. https://t.co/vvdzZMaccg — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) November 30, 2020

ITV daytime managing director Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

“Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth.”

Hammond, who rose to fame on Big Brother before finding success as a reporter and presenter on This Morning, said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.

“I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

O’Leary added: “I’m deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year.

“We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

“Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we’ve all had.

“So I’m delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hammond and O’Leary will host This Morning on Fridays from January 8 next year.