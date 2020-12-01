GREEN-FINGERED volunteers have been praised for keeping Frinton blooming despite the challenges of Covid-19.
The difficulties posed by the restrictions failed to dampen the spirit of volunteers who continued their gardening activities, albeit in smaller groups to maintain distancing.
The Royal Horticultural Society, which run the Britain in Bloom campaign, said it has been encouraged by the creativity and ingenuity of In Bloom groups for helping communities.
Britain in Bloom awarded certificates to In Bloom groups that have participated in keeping up the good work in these testing times.
David Foster, from Frinton in Bloom, said: "We were pleased to receive awards for inspiring others and for the year round work within the community.
"Our partners, the Tendring Council gardeners and the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust were given special awards for outstanding contributions to the well being of the community for their work in the Crescent Garen and Railway Cottage Garden."
Anglia in Bloom staged a virtual campaign although no trophies were awarded this year.