A CHRISTMAS tree will add some festive sparkle to Clacton town centre despite a lack of decorations this year.
Clacton town centre has not seen its usual festive lights put up this year due to Covid-19.
But Tendring Council has now put up and decorated a 30ft Christmas tree in the town centre, thanks to sponsorship from energy company Orsted.
This year the council will also put additional Christmas lights into the pavement trees around the town centre, with around 900 LED lights installed into almost 60 trees.
It said the move was in support of the Clacton Town Partnership, whose usual fundraising activities have been severely curtailed by Covid-19.
Dan Land, council chairman, thanked Orsted for its generous donation.
“2020 has been a pretty gloomy year for the most part, so we hope the tree and the new lights will add some festive sparkle to Clacton,” he said.
“Although we will miss out on a light switch-on spectacle due to Covid-19 restrictions, when people are out Christmas shopping – which we hope we will be able to next month – the trees will shine with Christmas spirit.
“A big thank you to Orsted for sponsoring the tree this year.”