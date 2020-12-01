A HEADTEACHER has announced there has been a confirmed coronavirus case within her school.
Nicky Patrick, who is the headteacher of Spring Meadow Primary School, in Dovercourt, issued a letter to parents yesterday (Monday, November 30) confirming the positive case.
The letter, seen by the Standard, said: "We have been advised this morning that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.
"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and taking advice from the Essex Contact Tracing Service.
"This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.
"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness."
The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the individual who tested positive for the illness have been contacted and will be staying at home for 14 days.
The school also had a positive case in October and September, which parents were informed about at the time.
In October, a Year 3 pupil contracted the coronavirus.