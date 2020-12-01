A VIRTUAL Christmas shopping event will take place online for Tendring-based shops this evening.
The innovative Facebook Live event has been organised by Tendring Council for Tuesday, December 1, at 6pm.
Residents can join the hour-long event to support their local businesses.
It is taking place online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, said: “We have seen an increase in people wanting to support their local community and shops, but it has been extremely difficult for people to do that as non-essential shops have been closed.
“We hope this live event will help and would love to see as many people as possible join the event to support their towns."
To join the event, go to facebook.com/events/297007951487127.