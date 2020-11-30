East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 129 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, NHS England figures show.
The data shows that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 24 was up from 102 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.
Across England there were 14,506 people in hospital with Covid as of November 24, with 1,306 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The numbers of Covid-19 patients being hospitalised have increased by 69%, while those on mechanical ventilators have increased by 76% in the last four weeks across England.
The figures also show that 81 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 22. This was up from 62 in the previous seven days.