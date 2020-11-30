A GARDEN flat in Frinton's prestigious Second Avenue is coming up for auction next month.
The three-bedroom property is among 131 lots in the latest online-only auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Flat 1, Garden Flat, in the eclectic style building known as Ivanhoe is being offered with a leasehold guide price of £225,000-plus at the firm’s auction on Wednesday, December 16.
Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “Located in a characterful building is this extensive garden flat offering versatile accommodation, although it needs modernisation/upgrading throughout."
There is a communal entrance way with stairs down to lower level, private entrance reception hallway, living room, kitchen, bathroom, three bedrooms and study, all off inner hallway, and second bathroom.
Outside there are communal gardens and two garages.
A split-level studio flat in the building is also up for action with a £75,000 leasehold guide price.
The flat, in need of modernisation and improvement, occupies a basement and ground floor position..
For more details, go to cliveemson.co.uk.