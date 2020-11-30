A FORMER window and conservatory showroom is set to be converted into a new food shop.
Mr E Caro has been given permission for change of use for the site at Alresford Business Centre in Colchester Main Road.
The shop could be open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week and will create six full time and four part-time jobs.
A report said: "This application reflects the increasing size of Alresford and the growing demand for more local shopping."
A application was approved Tendring Council planning officers.