Piers Morgan slammed Laurence Fox in an astonishing Good Morning Britain rant after the actor bragged on social media about breaking lockdown rules.

The former Celebrity Gogglebox and Lewis star took to Twitter to brag about having friends over on Sunday night.

“Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights,” said.

“It was lovely. You’ll never take that away from people. Stay out. Protect your rights. If the @nhs can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence.”

Something that struck a nerve with the GMB host branded the actor “pathetically selfish” in response.

He wrote: “This is such a pathetically selfish kick in the teeth to everyone working in the NHS, many of whom have lost colleagues to the virus. Shame on you Laurence.”

This is such a pathetically selfish kick in the teeth to everyone working in the NHS, many of whom have lost colleagues to the virus. Shame on you Laurence. https://t.co/QvVIFbkqWo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2020

But the former newspaper editor wasn’t finished there, on Monday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain he spoke directly to Laurence about his “ridiculous Tweet” in front of viewers.

He said: “Do you know what Laurence, why don’t you just shut up? Seriously.

“Why don’t you think about the NHS, think about these heroic people who right now in hospitals all over the country are continuing to try and save the lives of complete strangers who have COVID-19, this lethal virus.

“Think about all of the people who can’t go and see their loved ones in care homes because they’re abiding by the rules because they don’t want to kill their parent or their grandparents.

“Think about all of the people making decisions like this every day, not for themselves but for other people because they actually think about other people, I just found that a ridiculous tweet.”

‘It's not about you it's about the most vulnerable people in society.’



‘Compliance isn’t violence, it’s compassion.’



After @lozzafox tweeted saying he broke lockdown to have a group round for lunch @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 send a message to all Covid deniers. pic.twitter.com/QOjS8wtG8S — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 30, 2020

Piers continued: “I’m afraid it epitomises the attitude of a small minority of people in this country who just don’t think this pandemic is for them.

“They just don’t understand why they can’t just carry on partying, as much as they want, whenever they want and breaking every rule in the process.

“It’s not just about you, it’s about other people and the most vulnerable people of our society; elderly people, sick people, people who have already got underlying conditions, it’s to stop them being killed, that’s what this is about, it’s not about you.”

Referencing Laurence Fox’s original tweet Susanna finished by simply saying: “Compliance isn’t violence, compliance is compassion.”