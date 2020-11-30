Despite the relaxing of COVID-19 rules this Christmas, a lot of people will still be exercising caution over the festive season, so it's set to be even busier than usual for UK postal services.
Up to three households will be allowed to form a Christmas “bubble” over the festive period as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed for five days across the UK.
Despite families being able to mix at home, restrictive measures on travel will mean more people than ever will be posting their Christmas presents this year.
While global coronavirus restrictions are expected to remain in place for many countries during the festive season, postal services have urged people across the UK to post early.
The announcements were made to ensure cards and gifts reach family and friends abroad in time.
Here are the last posting dates with Royal Mail for domestic and international destinations for Christmas 2020:
Domestic
- Royal Mail 2nd Class & 2nd Class Signed For – Friday 18 December
- Royal Mail 1st Class & 1st Class Signed For – Monday 21 December
- Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed Parcelforce Worldwide express– Wednesday 23 December
International
Royal Mail International Economy
- Monday 5 October All non-European destinations (except South Africa, Canada, Middle and Far East, USA)
- Monday 12 October Middle and Far East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa
- Monday 2 November Canada, Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey, USA
- Monday 16 November Western Europe
Royal Mail International Standard and International tracking and signature services
- Friday 4 December Australia and New Zealand
- Wednesday 9 December Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East
- Thursday 10 December Canada, Cyprus and Malta
- Friday 11 December Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey
- Saturday 12 December Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA
- Wednesday 16 December Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
- Friday 18 December Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg
HM Forces Mail BFPOs
- Airmail to Operational BFPOs – Monday 30 November
- Airmail to Static BFPOs – Monday 7 December
Here are the last posting dates with Parcel Force for domestic and international destinations for Christmas 2020:
Domestic
- Parcelforce Worldwide – Tuesday 22 December
International
- Parcelforce Worldwide: Global Express
-
- Australia – Tuesday 15 December
- Russia, New Zealand, China – Wednesday 16 December
- Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, USA – Friday 18 December
