THE number of coronavirus cases in Tendring has increased.

The district has had 95 cases in the past seven days - equivalent to 62.1 cases per 100,000 people - which is up 3.3 per cent on the previous week.

That figure is up from 52.5 cases earlier this month, but down from 106.4 cases per 100,000 on October 26.

There were eight deaths of people within 28 days of positive Covid test in Tendring in the week to November 27. That figure is up 33.3 per cent on the previous week.

The areas with the highest numbers of cases in Tendring during the period are: Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken (8) and Harwich Town and Dovercourt (12).

In Tendring, the area with the highest cases in the seven days to November 21 was Harwich town and Dovercourt (12), which is up from nine the previous week. There were eight cases in Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken - up from six - over the same period.

In comparison, Colchester has had 135 cases in the past seven days - or 69.3 cases per 100,000 - up 3.8 per cent on the previous week.

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 426 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Thursday (November 26).

That was an increase of one compared to Wednesday, when there were 425.

It means there have been 17 deaths in the past week, up from six the previous week.

The victims were among 4,018 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.