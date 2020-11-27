A RIDER has called on dogwalkers to share a beach safely after two dogs rushed at her daughter's pony.

Emma Overton, from Little Clacton, visited Frinton beach with daughters Leah Hayes and Megan Couzens and their horses on Thursday.

But the trio were besieged by two dogs as they were exercising, following which the owner incorrectly told them they were not allowed on the beach.

​Concern - the dogs rused at the horses on Frinton beach

Emma said: “We know the rules for horses being on the beach and abided them.

"We were walking along at the edge of the water and two dogs came from nowhere.

"The big white shepherd-type dog was snarling and snapping at Leah’s old pony.

“I shouted to the girls to get into the water in hope the dogs wouldn't follow.

“The man strolled over and started shouting at us that we shouldn't be on the beach.

“We tried to move away but his dogs were jumping up and snapping every time we tried to move forwards.

"We all need to share the beach but safely."

Safety - the riders urged others to share the beach safely

She claims another dog walker tried to intervene but the dogs then snarled at her.

"Both my daughters had to dismount into the water as the horses were getting stressed," she said.

"The dogs' owner was still trying to say we shouldn't be there and he was going to call the police.

"After about five minutes, and thank you to members of the public, his dog was finally under control and we was able to get the horses back to the box safely.

"This is also not the first time this has happened, but most owners apologise and get their dogs.

"We all need to share the beach but safely."

The incident comes after another rider suffered a fractured pelvis when her horse fell on top of her after being “spooked” by a small dog on the beach.

Earlier this year fed-up horse owners called for action to be taken after riders were allegedly abused and threatened by residents on the seafront.

Riding in front of the promenade’s beach huts and on the Greensward is not permitted, however, between May and September riding on the beach is allowed before 9am and after 6pm.

In the winter there are no time restrictions.