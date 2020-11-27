AN environmentally friendly shop has extended its opening hours so it can continue to serve the community through the pandemic as demand for essential items soar.

Eco Today, located in Jessop Close, Clacton, first flung open its doors on the day after the first lockdown came to an end earlier this year.

The store, which employees three people, specialises in refillable products such as shampoos, body wash and a variety of cleaning products.

Given the items it sells, Eco Today has been given permission to remain open in the current lockdown and has now extended its working hours to keep up with demand.

Stephen Mayzes, owner of Eco Today, said: “The shop is not only proving popular with people who already shop eco-friendly but also with people who have just started their journey in doing their bit towards a more sustainable tomorrow.

“Local people have been really supportive of this new venture."

As well selling environmentally friendly products, Eco Today has also moved into manufacturing its very own natural body items products at their Essex-based site.

They have already proved a hit with the company’s social media followers and dedicated customers, and local beauty salons have flocked to stock the items.

“All of the products we have made are vegan friendly and cruelty free along with them being naturally kind to the skin,” added Stephen.

“It is early days, but they seem to be picking up lots of positive comments from users of the products.”

To find out more about Eco Today visit facebook.com/ecotoday.co.uk.