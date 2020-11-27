PLANS for a block of ten garages have been given the green light.
Tendring Council applied to build the garages in Wargrave Road, Clacton, to replace a row that were previously demolished.
The council’s planning committee approved the plans.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
PLANS for a block of ten garages have been given the green light.
Tendring Council applied to build the garages in Wargrave Road, Clacton, to replace a row that were previously demolished.
The council’s planning committee approved the plans.