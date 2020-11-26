A MAN has died following an incident at Harwich International Port.
A lorry hit a pedestrian in a parking area shortly before 5.10pm today, Thursday November 26.
Sadly the man, who is aged in his 50s, died at the scene.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.
Essex Police officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly lorry drivers who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.