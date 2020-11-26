The A120 has reopened after a collision.
The road was closed in both directions at Bradwell due to a serious collision.
Essex Roads Policing Unit are at the scene and have since cleared the road.
We will bring you more updates as we have them.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
The A120 has reopened after a collision.
The road was closed in both directions at Bradwell due to a serious collision.
Essex Roads Policing Unit are at the scene and have since cleared the road.
We will bring you more updates as we have them.