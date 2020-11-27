VILLAGERS have hit out at plans for new homes on farmland in Great Holland as an “incursion into the countryside”.
AH Brown Farm Ltd has applied to Tendring Council to build the three-bedroom homes on land at Old Larges Farm Yard in Kirby Road.
But Great Holland Residents’ Association has objected to the proposal.
Alan Rusbridge, from Westbury Road, who is the association’s planning representative, said: “The association is unable to support any development outside the adopted development boundary or the boundary as indicated on the draft local plan, which has yet to be adopted.
“The proposed development is not adjacent to the development boundary as is stated in the application.
“The development is a further incursion into the countryside and will not enhance the rural landscape, which the association is keen to maintain."
In a planning statement, the developer said the application should be approved because Tendring Council has acknowledged that it cannot demonstrate a five year housing land supply, which means there is a presumption in favour of sustainable development.
It added that the development would “round off” previously approved infill dwelling to create “a small development of housing sympathetic and supportive of the character and appearance of the area”.
A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by January 11.