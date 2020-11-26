AN outdoor Christmas market will be taking place in Clacton after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Clacton’s annual Christmas fayres have mostly been cancelled or gone online this year due to the second lockdown.

But event organiser Michelle Allwright said she has now been given the all clear for her fayre at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, on Saturday, December 5, from 10am to 3pm.

She said: “This is our fifth year of hosting Clacton’s Christmas Market.

“This year will all be outside on the astroturf.

“We have over 50 stalls, selling fantastic gift ideas.

“We would really love to support the leisure centre, leisure centre cafe and wonderful suppliers who have worked hard throughout the year to make items for this event.

“It’s been a terrible tough year, so please support this festive event, get some fresh air and get ready for Christmas present shopping.”

Natalie, from Sew Diddy, wearing one of her bobble hats

One of the stallholders is Natalie Stock, who runs Mistley-based Sew Diddy, which makes handmade clothing and accessories for children.

She said: "I'm excited to be taking part in the Christmas fayre - it's been a difficult year for people and there won't be much chance for Christmas shopping.

"So, it's great that local people will have the chance to support small local businesses and crafters.

"I have alway loved sewing, knitting and crochet and have launched Sew Diddy during the lockdown - it's going well and I've even started my own Etsy page to sell items."

To see more of Natalie's designs, go to etsy.com/uk/shop/SewDiddy.