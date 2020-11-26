PLANS have been approved for a former town centre book shop to be converted into a takeaway.
Grill Way applied to Tendring Council for permission for change of use for the former Studio Bookshop, in Pallister Road, Clacton, which closed in 2017.
The shop was briefly used as a barbers.
The applicant said: “The proposal will ensure that a vacant unit in the primary shopping area is brought into effective use.
“It will cause no harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”
The plans have now been approved by planning officers.
