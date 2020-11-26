A FRUIT farmer has spoken of the moment he saved a heart attack victim’s life after giving him CPR on the side of a road.

Roger Muir, 68, from Great Clacton, was driving past Highfields Holiday Park, in London Road, Clacton, when he spotted a small crowd gathered around a man on the ground.

He performed a U-turn and ran over to offer his help.

He was told the man, aged in his late 40s, had already passed away, but Roger sprang into action in a bid to save his life.

Roger, who runs the award-winning Ken Muir’s Honeypot Farm in Rectory Road, Weeley, said: “A couple said that the man had died and that the police had been called.

“I asked a lady who was also there, Lisa, if she could feel for a pulse on his wrist.

“It took three of use to roll him over. I noticed that his mouth was open, but he wasn't breathing.

“I immediately undid his coat and performed CPR on him.

“I asked the couple to phone for an ambulance and they relayed the message from the ambulance lady over the phone.

“After a couple of minutes, the man started to respond to the CPR with some sick and his right hand finger started moving, which was a good sign.

“I kept pumping the man’s heart, but was very happy when the ambulance arrived and they took over as my arms where aching badly.

“I was on quite a high afterwards and was full of adrenalin – I’m just so pleased to hear from his family that he is doing well now.”

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to the cardiology ward at Basildon Hospital.

Roger said he was contacted and thanked by both the family and the police for his efforts.

He added: “I would like to thank Lisa and the couple, the police and ambulance staff for their help.

“My last first aid training was over 30 years ago.

“My daughter Elizabeth Bright works on the stroke ward at Colchester Hospital as a consultant and is pressing the Government for people to be more aware of basic first aid training, even for it to be taught at all our schools.

“My little granddaughter, Elsie, said the man saw the light and went up the stairs to Heaven’s Gate and that grandad ran up to stop him going in, which was very sweet.”

David Allen, head of operations for Suffolk and North Essex at the East of England Ambulance Service, said: “It is always wonderful to hear about members of the public who have gone to the aid of people who need help.

"In cases of cardiac arrest, these actions can potentially mean the difference between life and death. Well done and sincere thanks to Mr Muir who performed CPR on this patient in the moments before the ambulance crews arrived.”