COMMUNITY champions who have gone above and beyond in putting the needs of their fellow residents first throughout the Covid-19 pandemic are set to be celebrated.

Tendring Council bosses are looking to create what they are calling a Roll of Honour in order to recognise and shine a light on the inspiring heroes at the heart of the district.

Residents are now being asked by the authority to nominate anyone who they believe deserves to be acknowledged following a show of compassion, selflessness and generosity towards those is need.

Anyone lucky enough to make the initial shortlist will receive a letter from Tendring Council chairman, Dan Land, who has said he wants the Roll of Honour to celebrate people who have helped others.

“There has been such a strong community spirit during these tough times, from the doorstep clapping, to checking on elderly neighbours, to delivering food parcels,” he said.

“I am so proud of the way Tendring residents, businesses and community groups stepped up, and want to recognise and celebrate this through our Roll of Honour.”

The initiative, which has also been branded Heroes at the Heart of Tendring, will run in place of the annual Pride of Tendring Awards evening at the Princes Theatre, which is unable to go ahead as planned in February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Land added: “We couldn’t run Pride of Tendring as usual, and with so many nominations likely to be based around Covid-19 we thought this year we should do something different.

“However, the ethos is the same – celebrating those who work selflessly without seeking recognition – and we can only do that with your help.”

To make a nomination and view the Roll of Honour visit tendringdc.gov.uk/community/nominate-your-tendring-heroes.

Alternatively, nominations can be sent to the council offices at the Town Hall, in Station Road, Clacton.