CONCERNED councillors are seeking legal advice after “serious” concerns were raised over how a community company is being run.

Walton Community Forum, based in High Street, was formed more than 20 years ago to help steer regeneration in the seaside town.

The volunteer-run firm has received more than £1million in cash from public bodies over the years.

Frinton and Walton Town Council had written to the forum over works at the Old Post Office, the lack of an annual meeting and how the forum was managing its assets for the good of Walton, but the letters have gone unanswered.

The council discussed the lack of response over its request for “openness and transparency” about the forum’s activities on Thursday.

Walton councillor Delyth Miles said: “There are all sorts of horrible things going around about this, which could be serious. I don’t like the rumours I’m hearing.”

Speaking to councillor Mark Platt, chairman of the forum, she said: “I have never had so many complaints from residents about any item as I have about the way Walton Forum is running.

“Several people have raised with me the possibility of having a petition objecting most strongly to the forum and really wanting it closed down because they don’t trust it anymore.

“I think that would be a very sad day, but this really needs to be examined.”

She added that residents of Walton – the governing body of the forum - raised concerns that they were not invited to meetings.

She said: “At the end of the day this is public money. Every penny the forum has had has come from the taxpayer.”

She added that she has considered bringing in the police or other bodies to investigate.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen added: “As a council, we need the proper instructions as to what to do and the only way to do it is counsel’s opinion. It will cost, but it’s not fortunes.

“When members of the public turn up to a council meeting and bring up these concerns, we have got to act.”

But Frinton councillor Nick Turner questioned whether it was the council’s remit to “interfere” with a private company.

Mark Platt, who is also county councillor for Frinton and Walton, told the council: “I do believe the Walton Forum wish to reset the relationship with the town council.

“We have worked well together in the past and I hope we can do so again in the near future.”

He said the matter was due to be discussed by the Walton Forum Board last Friday evening.

Speaking to the Gazette he added: “We are preparing a statement to the council in response to the queries raised, which will be made at the next council meeting.”