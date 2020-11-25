PLANS to replace an "unsightly" petrol station shop with a larger one have been given the go ahead.
Karen Retail applied for permission to demolish the shop and car wash at Pump Hill Garage in Clacton Road, St Osyth.
It will be replaced with a larger, single-story shop with a contemporary, low-energy sustainable design.
The shop will also increase in size from 120sq metres to 300sq metres.
A report by the applicant said: “In all respects, the project is highly beneficial both in providing a new retail unit and improving the appearance of the site by demolition of the current unsightly building.”
The plans were approved by Tendring Council planning officers.