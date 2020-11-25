FATHER Christmas will be making his annual trip to Frinton, Walton and Kirby despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Santa, Rudolph and the popular Frinton Rotary Club musical sleigh will be back on the roads next week to start the festive season with a smile.
“We’ll be wishing everyone the happiest of Christmases with some music and cheer,” said Rotary club president Roy Bloomfield.
“We can’t visit homes or fundraise in the traditional way, so we’ll be going all out to wave and shout greetings to as many people as possible.
“We weren’t able to have our community carol service this year, so let’s sing along to our musical sleigh. It’ll be fun.”
This year’s sleigh route will include Frinton’s avenues on December 3, Lower Kirby on December 4, Kirby Cross on December 7, Edenside (north) on December 8, Edenside (south) on December 9, Frinton’s college roads on December 10, Walton town on December 11, Frinton’s upper avenues on December 14, Woodside and Columbine in Walton on December 15 and Walton’s Naze on December 16.