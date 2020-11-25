A GENEROUS civil engineering company has kind-heartedly carried out repair works on an animal safe haven’s access road without charging a penny.

Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows, and a variety of other species for about 27 years.

Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, which are mainly raised from open days held at the site.

Dedicated Carol, who works alongside the equally as hardworking Martin Bailey, has been vocal throughout the pandemic regarding the sanctuary’s financial struggles.

As a result, the rescue refuge has been on the receiving end of numerous acts of generosity from regular visitors, online supporters, and local businesses.

The most recent act of kindness comes from workers at Wasp Civil Engineering, in Basildon, who have just resurfaced the sanctuary’s pothole-riddled access road.

Mark Wise, founder of the company, said: “We decided to install a new sign at the sanctuary and the road outside of the sanctuary needed resurfacing and levelling.

“It was riddled in potholes and uneven levels and most visitors found the road too bumpy and too sloppy to return.

“After we had planned the project, we proceeded to reinstate the road and fix all the problems the road was causing for them.”

Mr Wise, whose company covered the entire cost of the otherwise expensive repair works, believes Carol’s animal safe haven deserves all the help it gets.

“We have supported the charity for more than five years and have tried our very best to help them out in any way possible,” he added.

“We supplied all materials and labour free of charge with the outcome that Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary got all work done for free.

“Plant rental company, Charles Wilson, also agreed to supply and deliver all plant equipment free of charge too.

“We adore what the sanctuary does for the animals and support them in any way possible.”

To donate to the Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.