ELDERLY residents and those in need will have a festive meal delivered to them on Christmas Day.
The Clacton Lions, Clacton Rotary Club, the Veterans Breakfast Club and Frydays Community Cafe in Great Clacton are teaming up to offer the festive treat for people living in the Bockings Elm area and CO15 postcodes.
The annual Rotary club lunch is not able to take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but an alternative has been devised.
A three-course meal, including a festive treat will be delivered between 12noon and 2pm on the day.
Volunteers from all of the groups will give their time to prepare and deliver to those who really need a little treat this Christmas.
Dan Land, chairman of Tendring Council, said anyone who would like to help should get in touch.
He said: "Thank you to these organisations who have put their money and time together and will be able to provide a festive meal for those in the community that might have missed out."
To book your free Christmas Day meal please call 01255 686341 or 07960 052590.
The last day to place an order is December 18 at 12noon.