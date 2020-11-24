A pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash.
The incident, involving a blue Jaguar F-Type and a grey Hyundai i30, took place in Heybridge Approach, Maldon shortly after 1pm yesterday (Monday, November 23).
The 84-year-old driver of the Hyundai was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Jaguar also suffered minor injuries.
Emergency services including two ambulances, an air ambulance, two hazardous response vehicles and police attended the scene
Police would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time and saw the collision or the cars before it happened.
Anyone with dash cam footage should contact police quoting incident 532 of November 23.
You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111