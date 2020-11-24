FINAL preparations are underway for a cracking Christmas at Clacton Pier.

Bosses at the landmark said a programme of work has continued during the second lockdown to ensure that the festive activities will be better than ever – with hundreds of new decorations, a purpose-built Santa’s grotto, and animatronic characters.

A life-size singing reindeer will be part of the attractions, helping to raise extra funds for the NHS.

Pier director Billy Ball said that every effort has been made to create a very special North Pole experience at the landmark.

“This year has been very difficult for so many people and we want families to be able to enjoy some festive fun with us.”

“We have built a completely new area for Santa with his Reindeer stables as well as new characters such as Frosty the Snowman. Our rides will also be open for the first time ever over Christmas, except for the big day itself.”

Decorations - Clacton Pier is ready for Christmas

Mr Ball added that the pier is already raising money for the NHS with a dedicated machine in the amusement arcade.

On top of that customers will have the chance to make a donation when they press the button to activate the singing reindeer.

Mr Ball added that all necessary Covid measures are being taken to create a safe environment, provided the pier gets the green light to re-open on December 2.

Santa’s grotto will then open from December 2 to 24 and there is a special deal at weekends and in the school holiday between December 5 and January 3.