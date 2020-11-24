POLICE are appealing for witnesses after thousands of pounds of laptops were stolen from a store in Clacton.
Crooks targeted Currys PC World, at Brook Retail Park in Clacton, during an early-morning raid.
The incident happened at around 4am on Wednesday, November 18.
Last week the Gazette reported that there had been a break-in at the store, but cagey bosses refused to say if anything was stolen.
But a spokesman for Essex Police has now confirmed that computers were stolen.
“Microsoft Windows laptops worth a four-figure sum of cash were taken," he said.
“We'd like to speak to anyone who has been offered similar laptops for sale recently, or was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.
“Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact us.”
Scott Pepper, director of Clacton’s Counter Crime Partnership, said he believed the attack could have come from a group of criminals who might also be hitting other shops.
"Having walked the perimeter of the scene, I suspect the break in was behind the shipping container at the back," he said.
"Apparently they got in by cutting through a wall, so this could be an organised gang."
Witnesses should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 42/188125/20 or report it online at essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.