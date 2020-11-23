A VILLAGE firm is proud to have created the bow tie worn by Captain Sir Tom Moore for an iconic magazine cover.
The 100-year-old war veteran is featured on the cover of GQ magazine ahead of being named Inspiration of the Year at its Men of the Year Awards.
The NHS fundraiser was photographed by Gavin Bond and is pictured wearing a black bowtie created by bespoke fashion accessories manufacturer Harlequin, based in Little Bromley.
Owner Neil Stock said: “We make some interesting things for interesting people, but it has been quiet since the lockdown because there have been few events people need to dress up for.
“It was an honour and a privilege to create a bow tie for Captain Sir Tom.
“He has come to represent everything that is good about this country during a difficult time.”
Mr Stock said he was contacted by tailors for the order, which was rushed out in time for Captain Sir Tom’s photo shoot.
Harlequin has previously designed fabrics, belts and bags for the royal family, as well as for popular TV shows such as Downton Abbey and Outlander and The Crown.