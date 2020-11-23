TRIBUTES have been paid to a “delightful” councillor and cabinet member who has died following a long battle with illness.

Joy Broderick, who was the Tendring Council representative for Eastcliff, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday.

Despite battling an undisclosed condition, she inspiringly continued to represent her constituents right up until her death.

At the time of her passing Joy was also cabinet member for Independent Living, which her family has said she was particularly proud of.

“Joy described her cabinet position as being the pinnacle of her political career and was in particular very proud of the Careline service,” they said in a statement.

“She was a single mother at the age of 20, in the days before there was a benefits system, living with her parents in a council house in Watford.

“Joy fought from that point onwards to achieve what she did in life. Joy had a very full and varied life.

“We are extremely grateful to St Helena Hospice, the district nurses, SinglePoint and everyone else involved in Joy’s care for their compassion and all they did to make her last days as comfortable as they could be.”

Joy, who also once worked for a Greek shipping company, was first elected to Tendring Council in May 2007 and represented the Haven ward.

Initially a Conservative before becoming an Independent, Joy also went on to become the leader of the Holland-on-Sea Group on the council.

The former hotelier, restaurateur, model, and respected councillor, has now been remembered by Neil Stock OBE, Tendring Council leader.

He said: “Joy was a delightful character on council due to the passion she held for her area and those she represented.

“When we were on opposing sides of the council chamber, I recall some strong exchanges between us as Joy stood up for what she thought best for Holland-on-Sea.

“When Joy joined my cabinet last year, she was really clear about precisely what causes she most wanted to champion and we created a bespoke role just for her.

“As well as being a great team player and a huge support to me personally, Joy brought an extra depth to our work.

“She was an excellent portfolio holder to work alongside and will be missed by all.”

Councillor Colin Winfield, deputy leader of the Holland-on-Sea Group, also said Joy will be deeply missed.

“Joy was one of the most dedicated people I know for her residents – even when on holiday she phoned me up on various issues,” he added.

“She was hard-working, put her residents first and they will thoroughly miss her now she is gone.

“Joy also helped me a lot when I first became a councillor, there wasn’t a day that I didn’t speak to her, and we will all miss her terribly.”

Joy Broderick’s family have said a cremation will be held soon, but a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Her seat on the council will be held open until the next set of elections, which are set to take place in early May 2021.

A silence will be held at tomorrow night’s full council meeting (Tuesday 24 November) to pay tribute and the flag at Clacton Town Hall will fly at half-mast.

Anyone who wishes to donate to charity in Joy’s memory has been asked to do so to St Helena Hospice.

All Pictures courtesy of Joy Broderick's family.