Police are appealing for information after a laser was shone at a passenger plane.
Maldon local policing team are investigating the incident after crew on board Virgin Atlantic aircraft reported that a laser was shone at the plane.
Police believe the laser came from South Woodham Ferrers.
The dangerous incident occurred at 9.30pm on Wednesday November 18.
Anyone with any information should contact Sergeant Francis by calling 101 referring to incident 1303 of the 18th.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.