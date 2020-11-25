A HEADTEACHER is hoping a school trust's brand-new name "will do exactly what it says on the tin" in inspiring its students and staff.
The Market Field Learning Community, the hub of which is based in Elmstead Market, runs three educational institutions.
This includes the Market Field School, in Elmstead Market, the Market Field College, in Clacton, and Southview School, in Witham.
The name of the overarching academy trust has now been changed to the Hope Learning Community, out of respect to certain of other schools.
But the decision to alter the branding was also inspired by an article executive headteacher Gary Smith stumbled across about 20 years ago.
He said: "The name is based on an article I read which describes the role of a special school head as being dealers in hope.
"It was an important process, we had to consult with members, trustees and staff, then check the name wasn’t used elsewhere, then re-register with Companies House.
"We hope the name will be like Cuprinol, does exactly what it says on the tin."