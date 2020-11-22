MORE opportunities to recycle are set to present themselves across Tendring from next week, as part of the council’s drive to be more environmentally friendly.
Five new textile banks are set to be added to existing recycling sites in Great Bentley, Harwich, Thorpe-le-Soken, Clacton, and Weeley, and at Tendring Council offices.
The authority’s hope is that the additional recycling capacity will provide people with more locations at which to responsibly dispose of clothing.
The textile banks are being redeployed from various Morrisons locations as the supermarket chain is also installing its own collection points.
Additionally, glass banks can now also accept any coloured glass and with lids on, meaning people can use any available bottle bank.
The change comes after an upgrade at the processing plant where lids can now be separated, and the glass can be mixed.
Glass banks can now accept mixed coloured glass and with lids on, meaning people can put brown and green glass in either slot, but clear glass must remain separate.
Michael Talbot, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, acknowledged these are small changes, but ones which will ultimately have a big impact.
He said: “The additional capacity will encourage people to recycle more and give them not as far to travel.
“It will mean the bottle banks will need emptying less often – all helping to reduce the overall carbon footprint.
“I encourage people to make use of these new facilities.”