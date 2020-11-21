A UNIQUE gift shop which sells all sorts of different Danish items has opened a new area in which customers can drink and browse products.
Great Danes, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has revealed The Patio, which was officially unveiled by Clacton MP Giles Watling.
The fresh, new space has been designed to give the store an area in which to display and promote its outdoor items and ovens.
The furniture on show is built to last all year round and battle the elements, while the efficient outdoor oven can smoke all kinds of meat and pizzas.
In addition to being able to shop and admire the goods, customers can now also enjoy a Danish beer and other alcoholic beverages on The Patio, or opt to take them away.
Mike McLain, who owns Great Danes, said: “Many customers love the new layout and the fact that we sell Danish deer, fine wines, gin, and scotch for consumption.
“The Patio is open for drink service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1pm until closing.
“We will be hosting events like gin, wine, and champagne tasting in this lovely airy, warm and dry environment.”
To find out more visit gr8danes.co.uk.