BUSINESSES in Tendring impacted by lockdown arrangements need to apply now to receive their share of funding support.

The financial help from central government aims to support local firms through the period of national measures, and the period in which Essex was in Tier 2 of local restrictions, and will be paid in the form of grants distributed via Tendring Council.

Between the two grants they seek to help businesses who have had to close, or those who have been able to trade but have been severely affected by the restrictions, regardless of whether they pay business rates or not.

The schemes will award eligible businesses up to £3,000 in support based on their size and sector, and some firms may be eligible for both schemes – but only need to make a single application.

A third discretionary scheme, the Additional Restrictions Grant, is for those businesses not required to close during the current national restrictions but who have been severely impacted.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council's leader, said quickly distributing the grants was an important part of the authority’s Back to Business agenda.

“This funding is welcomed and we will now work through getting the grants distributed to businesses as soon as possible,” Mr Stock said.

“We understand how difficult it has been for businesses and we will continue to do all we can to support them, particularly through the winter months which bring additional challenges.

“We know businesses have been waiting for this funding for some time, and now we have the finalised details and guidance we are acting fast.”

Cllr Tony Ball, ECC Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, added: “We understand the pressure that the introduction of additional Covid-19 restrictions has put on local businesses, and we will continue to do all we can to support those in need during these unprecedented times.”

The application form is available at tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus - but businesses only have until Sunday, November 29 to apply.