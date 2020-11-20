A MAN was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia symptoms after getting caught out by the tide, and found holding onto the side of his yacht.
Harwich RNLI crew, along with Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team, were paged yesterday (Thursday, November 19) at 1.22pm to the River Orwell, near the Orwell Bridge.
On arrival, crews found two people on the shore.
One was a windsurfer who had rescued a man who had attempted to get to his moored yacht, but became caught out by the tide and was holding onto the side of his boat.
The team kept the casualty warm and provided casualty care until paramedics from East of England Ambulance Service arrived shortly after.
He was then treated on scene and taken to hospital suffering from symptoms of hypothermia.
A Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We wish him a speedy recovery.
"Our thanks go to the windsurfer for rescuing the man from the water and the passer-by who called 999.
"As always, we recommend everyone wear a life jacket or appropriate buoyancy aid at all times when near, on, or in the water: when wading, swimming, fishing, boating, or during any other water-related activity.
"In the event of an emergency along our coastline or estuaries or in mud call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
The East of England Ambulance Services has been contacted for comment.