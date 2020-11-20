A SCHOOL is set to expand to take create more than 200 new places for students.

The Colne Community School and College will get a new teaching block as part of proposals to meet the need for secondary school places in Brightlingsea.

A report is due to go before Essex County Council’s cabinet next week and gives details on the plans.

The proposals include a new block containing 12 new classrooms.

They will be used for modern languages and material, food and science technology.

There will also be remodelling of five areas of the existing site in Church Road which will see a new kitchen and dining room, new science rooms, technology and drama areas and a new entrance area.

The report says the intention is to complete the new build school accommodation by September 2021, and the remodelling work by September 2022.

Essex County Council’s forecast for 2020-29 show there is expected to be a “permanent deficit” of secondary school places in the Brightlingsea area.

If nothing is done Essex County Council predicts there would be a deficit of 103 places in the 2029/30 year.

The report said: “The pupil number forecasts are predicated on substantial amounts of additional housing being built in the planning group over the next ten years.

“On average around 190 new dwellings may be built each year over the next three years, with further housing expected in future years.

“These figures do not include additional housing associated with the planned new garden community.”

Following the completion of the works, an additional 60 student places per year would be created, allowing the school to admit two extra forms of entry into Year 7.

The report says it would increase school places from 1,240 to 1,500 places.

In a letter to parents following a consultation executive headteacher Neil Gallagher said: “The expansion would be fully funded by Essex County Council.

“A number of respondents were very positive about the prospect of enhanced facilities created.”