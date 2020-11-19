A NEW signalling system is now in the process of being installed between two train stations as part of an ongoing project to modernise the railway.
Network Rail engineers have been busy replacing Victorian-era equipment between Alresford and Great Bentley with state-of-the-art computer-based signals.
The current system uses mechanical levers and pullies to change signals and track points to allow trains to switch between tracks.
But the railway operator’s more technological approach will now see the same actions performed by a powered signal box at Colchester.
Alterations will also be made to the overhead line equipment and the track layout will be remodelled and updated to cater for a modern railway.
The works are part of an ambitious project which is designed to bring the railway network into the 21st century, and 1,200 metres of track have already been replaced.
Network Rail expected the job to be completed by the Spring of 2021, until which replacement bus services will be provided on specific days.
To find out more visit networkrail.co.uk.