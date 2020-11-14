A police probe has been launched after a bungalow was set on fire in an arson attack.
Essex Police are now investigating the fire, which was set in the front porch of the property in Bentley Avenue, Jaywick.
The blaze is believed to have started at about 10pm on October 31, causing damage to a door.
Thankfully no-one was hurt.
Officers have been speaking to neighbours and carrying out enquiries, and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.
A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "If you have any information, please go to https://www.essex.police.uk
"Between 7am-11pm you can also provide information directly to one of our online operators by selecting the 'Live Chat' button at the bottom right of the web page. This will ensure your report is dealt with as quickly as possible.
"Alternatively, you can submit an online report or call 101.
"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org
"Please reference incident 42/178627/20 when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible."