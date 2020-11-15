A WIND farm team has created a presentation focusing on careers in renewable energy which can be sent to students.

The virtual presentation, by Galloper Wind Farm, which is a 353MW wind farm project off the coast of Harwich, has been designed for secondary school pupils.

The project team has long been supportive of education and career initiatives, delivering STEM workshops in local schools, participating in school career open days, and taking part in the East Coast Energy Internship scheme in previous years.

Last year the Galloper apprenticeship scheme was launched which saw three, young people securing professional apprenticeships on the project.

Working in partnership with East Coast College the four year training scheme will enable them to achieve an Engineering Technician Level Three qualification as well work hands-on at the wind farm.

During construction of the £1.5 billion project 700 jobs were created, with 60 long-term jobs created during the operational phase.

Kieron Drew, the project’s interim operation and maintenance manager who delivered the voiceover for the presentation, said: “As a project team we have always been passionate about raising awareness of the renewable energy industry and supporting young people in the local community.

"Normally this has taken the form of being able to go into schools to give presentations in person or attend careers days, but under the current circumstances that just isn’t possible. Therefore we decided to get creative. We’ve produced this fantastic presentation, with a voiceover across each slide, so the pupils get as close to a normal presentation experience as possible.”

The Galloper school presentation is free and can be sent to schools and colleges upon request.

It gives an introduction to the offshore wind industry and its history, the Galloper wind farm project, offshore wind farm technology, and information on careers in the renewables sector.

To request a copy of the presentation email, info@galloperwindfarm.com.