New figures have revealed a 'huge increase' in the number of catalytic converter thefts across the UK since June.

The latest investigation by insurance giant Admiral revealed that thieves stealing the precious metals found in catalytic converters in some cars were selling them on for a profit.

What did Admiral find?

Lorna Connelly, head of claims at Admiral, said: “At the beginning of 2020 we saw an increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in the UK, with 400 claims in January alone.

"However, with more people staying at home due to lockdown restrictions, we saw the number of thefts drop, with just 52 claims in April.

"Unfortunately, these types of thefts are dramatically rising in number again, as restrictions in some parts of the country have eased, and it’s clear they are fast approaching pre-lockdown rates.

“The increase since June has been significant, and shows thieves are back to stealing the precious metals found in catalytic converters in some cars, which are then being sold on for a profit.

"Palladium, platinum, and rhodium found in the converters are worth a fortune to thieves. Currently, palladium is even more valuable than gold, rhodium is worth almost two thirds of the value of gold, and platinum is around half the value of gold."

What is a catalytic converter?

A catalytic converter makes up part of the exhaust system; it processes the emissions from a combustion engine into less harmful gases. As the exhaust is exposed beneath most cars, they’re often easy picking for thieves.

Which cars are most at risk of catalytic converter thefts?

According to Admiral, hybrid cars are targeted the most because their catalytic converters contain a higher concentration of precious metals and are generally less corroded.

Lorna added: "Our data shows the most susceptible cars to catalytic converter theft are the Honda Jazz, Toyota Prius, Toyota Auris and Lexus RX.

“Year on year we’ve seen an increase in this type of theft so despite the drop in the number of stolen catalytic converters earlier in the year, it looks like thefts are now rising again at a worrying rate.

"Regardless of which car you own, you should do everything you can to make sure it’s parked in a safe and secure place, especially at night, to reduce the risk of your car being affected.”

How to protect your car from catalytic converter thieves

To help protect your car from catalytic converter thieves, police forces across the country have issued the following advice: