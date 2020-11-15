The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, November 15, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are selling festive baking products as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

An Ambiano Red Churro Maker for £14.99 each.

A Festive Silver Cookie Cutter 5 Pack for £2.99 each.

Plus, an Ambiano Bread Maker for £49.99 each.

For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain also have a range of products for Christmas baking.

These include:

A Silvercrest Stand Mixer for £49.99 each.

A Ernesto Christmas Tin Set for £3.99 each.

Plus, a Silvercrest 3-in-1 Sandwich Toaster for £15.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.