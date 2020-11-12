A celebrity contestant has been dropped from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing after their dance partner tested positive for Covid-19.

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will leave the hit BBC One show after professional dancer Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Here's the latest.

What have the BBC said?

A statement from the BBC One show said: “Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest Government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition”.

What did Nicola Adams say?

Olympic boxer Adams said: “Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon.

"I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

“She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and, as frustrating as it is, the Covid measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

"I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new-found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Nicola Adams (left) and Katya Jones. Picture: BBC

What did Katya say?

Katya said: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

What have Strictly bosses said?

The show’s executive producer, Sarah James, said: “We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly.

"They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

"We’d like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

What about the rest of the cast of Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC added that the “rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One”.