A BUSY stretch of the A12 remains closed this weekend due to ongoing resurfacing work.

The northbound carriageway between Boreham and Marks Tey has been closed since Thursday evening to allow Highways England to install a new surface between Witham and Kelvedon.

It is due to reopen at 6am on Tuesday.

Road bosses have been given the all clear to close the road throughout the day and night because of the national lockdown.

Highways England says traffic is down 25 per cent as a result of the Government's plea to cut out non-essential journeys.

It had previously planned to carry out resurfacing work at weekends but has been given the all clear to do the work on Mondays and Fridays as well.

It means the A12 will be shut between junction 19 and 25 for four days a week until December.

This is when the A12 will be closed this month.

Northbound closure

• 8pm Thursday, November 12, until 6am Tuesday, November 17

A12 Southbound closure

• 8pm Thursday, November 19, until 6am Tuesday, November 24

• 8pm Thursday, November 26, until 6am Tuesday, December 1

Bosses say the extended closures mean the work will be completed on December 1 - three weeks earlier than planned.

A diversion is in place and takes drivers up to the A130 towards Braintree.

They will then need to join the A120 east and head to Marks Tey where they can rejoin the A12. The diversion route is the same for motorists heading southbound but in reverse.

Highways England says the work is needed as the existing concrete surface, which was laid in the 1960s, only last for 50 years.

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid, and drains cleared.

For more information, visit highwaysengland.co.uk/A12concrete.