A SAFE haven for animals has issued a desperate appeal to its followers for more help as it struggles with the financial impacts of the pandemic.

Greenland Grove Animal Sanctuary in St Osyth has provided a home for more than 30 horses, ponies, cows and a variety of other species for about 27 years.

Founded by Carol Jacobs, the charitable organisation relies heavily on donations from the public, which are predominantly raised as a result of well-attended open days held at the sanctuary.

But since the outbreak of coronavirus, welcoming visitors has not been possible and the sanctuary’s income has drastically dropped off as a result.

Since the second lockdown was implemented, the site’s charity shop has also had to close down and its special Christmas Field of Dreams event, which takes place every year, has been cancelled.

Boss Carol, who works alongside Martin Bailey, has issued an urgent plea to the organisation’s dedicated following as well as the wider, animal-loving community.

“We really need your help and we are asking for donations,” she said.

“With 33 horses, ponies, cattle, pigs and goats, as well as smaller animals to feed and care for, we are struggling with a lack of funds.

“We have not had any of our open days or other summer events and winter has come quickly.

“Our sanctuary is completely voluntarily run so all the money donated will go directly to the sanctuary and the animals.

“Thank you to those who regularly donate and those who have donated recently, we could not survive without you.”

Michelle Gibson, who frequently visits the sanctuary, has taken it upon herself to fundraise on its behalf.

She said: “They haven’t been able to have their open days to raise funds for the rescued animals and they are desperate for donations.

“I have been sharing their posts and I am collecting at my work. They are only asking for the bare minimum.”

To donate visit facebook.com/greenlandgroveanimalsanctuary.