A YOUTH theatre group has been keeping young people occupied during the pandemic.

Members of the Princes Youth Theatre took part in a fun workshop during the recent half-term break, coming in costume and experiencing special effects such as lights and smoke machines.

Students have also been busy recently taking London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lambda) exams, with children aged from six to 18 entering in acting, devised performance and musical theatre categories.

Regulated by Ofqual, for some students it was the only accredited exam they have taken after GCSEs and A-levels were cancelled this year.

Melissa Wenn, Princes Youth Group director, said the activities helped children when so much else had closed down.

“The half-term workshop proved really popular, we were practically having to push the children out of the door at the end because they had so much fun,” she added.

“Being able to dress up and play games with others is so important, especially at the moment as we face various restrictions due to Covid-19.”

The Princes Youth Theatre has had to stop physical meetings due to the latest lockdown restrictions, but will look to resume again as soon as it is able.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the Princes Theatre, added: “The youth theatre is a fantastic group for young people.

"It is an outlet for their creativity whilst allowing them to boost their skills and gain confidence.

“I hope that the group can start up again soon to support its members.”