A DEVASTATED pet owner is hoping to raise thousands of pounds so she can afford to continue treating her injured cat after he was hit by a car.

Amy Swaine, 28, from Clacton, has cared for and loved her ginger puss Charlie for more than a year, having acquired him when he was still a kitten.

On Friday, the 18-month-old feline returned home with a large cut on his foot, so Amy and her partner took him to the vet to have it stitched up.

But after being checked over, Amy was stunned to find out her gorgeous cat had actually been hit by a car and was is in more of a worrying state than first thought.

After several extensive X-rays, it was established Charlie’s urethra had completely erupted and his urine was dangerously going into his bloodstream.

Following a horrendous ordeal and three operations, the vet eventually had to remove Charlie’s penis, make a hole in his abdomen, and attach his bladder so he could urinate.

“He has slowly started to come back to normal levels today, but the vets are still keeping an eye on him,” said Amy.

“After this, we hope he can come home where he will need to be kept in a large crate with everything he needs for a month while he gets accustomed.

“Charlie is such an amazing cat, so loving and happy, so this has devastated us already.

“If he hadn’t survived, we would have been heartbroken, because he is a member of our family at the end of the day.”

So far, Charlie’s emergency treatments have mounted up to a staggering £4,000, which Amy says could likely increase even more.

Due to the whopping vet bill, Amy has only been able to pay half of the fee and will need to take out a payment plan in order to be able to afford the rest.

She has now launched a fundraising campaign to raise further funds to help her fully nurse her cat back to health, regardless of the cost.

She added: “We are very hopeful he will make a recovery, but so far the bill is £4,000 and it is rising and could be even more depending on how things go.

“So, I am raising funds to help cover the costs and we would be so grateful for any small amount.

“He is such a loving boy and does not deserve to be going through this, we are completely devastated but trying to remain positive.”

To donate visit gf.me/u/y63m3f